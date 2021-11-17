85 years Farrington High School – The Pride of Kalihi

In Hawaii, the high school one graduates from is a source of personal pride and school spirit, and graduating from FARRINGTON HIGH SCHOOL and growing up in Kalihi still remains a source of pride for many, especially for those who sing: To you our dear Alma Mater, we pledge our love and loyalty and sing a tribute all together that all may hear our song to thee; so let us raise her royal banner and it will hold victorious sway, then mingle merry hearts and voices in praise of FARRINGTON!

