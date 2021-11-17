85 years Farrington High School – The Pride of Kalihi

In Hawaii, the high school one graduates from is a source of personal pride and school spirit, and graduating from FARRINGTON HIGH SCHOOL and growing up in Kalihi still remains a source of pride for many, especially for those who sing: To you our dear Alma Mater, we pledge our love and loyalty and sing a tribute all together that all may hear our song to thee; so let us raise her royal banner and it will hold victorious sway, then mingle merry hearts and voices in praise of FARRINGTON!
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.