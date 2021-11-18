$15,000 reward offered for information on Isabella Kalua case

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the disappearance of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua or the recovery of her body.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department in a news release today said the reward now includes a $4,000 donation from an unidentified individual from the public meant to assist in the case of the missing 6-year-old, who police said was killed in August.
An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday charged the child’s adoptive parents, Lehua Kalua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua III, with second-degree murder, abuse and other charges related to her death.
