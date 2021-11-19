comscore VIDEO: Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ to discuss Isabella Kalua murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ to discuss Isabella Kalua murder case

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 30 Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm speaks during a news conference.

    JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 30

    Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm speaks during a news conference.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

Watch a replay of the video above.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 206 additional infections

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up