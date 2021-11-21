comscore Isabella Kalua case exposes limits of child welfare system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Isabella Kalua case exposes limits of child welfare system

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A rally urging the Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Services to step up accountability for foster children in Hawaii and for authorities to continue the search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was held Oct. 6 in front of the CWS office on Waiakamilo Road. Holding a sign with Isabella’s photo is her aunt Lana Idao.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A rally urging the Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Services to step up accountability for foster children in Hawaii and for authorities to continue the search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua was held Oct. 6 in front of the CWS office on Waiakamilo Road. Holding a sign with Isabella’s photo is her aunt Lana Idao.

The horrific allegations depicting the death of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua has stoked smoldering public anger over her disappearance and highlighted the complexities of Hawaii’s child welfare system and of prosecuting cases of abuse and family violence. Read more

