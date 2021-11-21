Las Vegas Advisor: The World Series of Poker in progress in Las Vegas

The Main Event of the 52nd World Series of Poker is in play, drawing 6,650 players who put up $10,000 for the entry fee or won their way in through qualifying tournaments.

That’s a 23% drop from the 8,569-player field in the most recent live event in 2019 (the tournament was played almost completely online in 2020), but a healthy showing considering the presence of ongoing COVID-19 precautions that caused some to stay away.

A minimum of $15,000 will be awarded to the top 1,000 players, with the new World Champion taking down $8 million. All nine final-table participants will earn at least $1 million.

iLuminate: A new show at The Strat (formerly the Stratosphere) that features dancers outfitted with LEDs performing on a completely dark stage is the new best-value ticket in Las Vegas. Tickets start at $64 and deals can be found for as low as $43. The Strat is easy to access and parking is free. It’s a good deal if you want to see a show while in town.

Dolby Live: The former Park Theater at Park MGM has been renamed Dolby Live, reflecting the venue’s retrofitting with a high-tech Dolby Atmos surround-­sound system. It will be used primarily for live concerts, but also e-sports and other events held at the theater.

Vegan at Venetian: The Venetian has added “plant-based” menus at several of its restaurants. A press release indicates that new vegan offerings are available at Brera Osteria, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Bouchon, Majordomo Meat & Fish, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano and Truth & Tonic Wellness Cafe.

Question: Is the World Series of Poker moving from the Rio?

Answer: Yes, next year the WSOP will change venues for the third time in its 51-year history. It was played at Binion’s for the first 35 years of its existence before moving to the Rio in 2005. In 2022 it will be played jointly at Bally’s and Paris.

