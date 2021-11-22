1970s surfing champion Reno Abellira on life support after alleged attack, friends say

Honolulu resident Reno Abellira, 71, a world-renowned surfer who exploded onto the scene with the shortboard revolution of the mid 1960s, was hospitalized at Queen’s Medical Center last week, according to Kahuku resident and friend Jill “Corky” Summers.

“I heard that he had been beat up, is in critical condition and is on life support,” Summers said.

The Star-Advertiser was able to confirm with a Queen’s representative this morning that Abellira was a patient at the hospital, but could not verify the details surrounding his hospitalization.

Summers, in a phone call this morning, added that Abellira had long struggled with homelessness and drug problems, but had been in good form Aug. 25, when she interviewed him at Sunset Beach for a forthcoming documentary on surfboard shaper Dick Brewer.

“Reno looked fit; he was full of energy, joy, and wit,” she said.

Surfer Gerry Lopez, who is in Mexico, sent a text today saying he heard Abellira had allegedly been in a fight and “got beat up pretty badly — not sure, but heard coma, no vital signs.”

According to Matt Warshaw’s 2003 book, “Encyclopedia of Surfing,” Abellira began surfing at age 4 in Waikiki, but didn’t get his first board until he was 11 years old.

Abellira won the 1966 Hawaiian Noseriding Contest, the state’s first professional surfing event, and the juniors division of the Makaha International in 1966 and 1967, and later became Hawaii’s juniors division champion in 1968, making his international debut in the World Surfing Championships in Puerto Rico that year as well.

Abellira won Hawaii state titles in 1970 and 1972, starred in the innovative Expression Sessions of 1970 and 1971 and “beat fellow Hawaiian Jeff Hakman by a fraction of a point” to win the 1974 Smirnoff Pro, “held in cataclysmic 30-foot surf at Waimea Bay,” Warshaw wrote.

Summers, the Kahuku resident, said “everyone loves Reno,” and the Oahu surfing community was “devastated” to learn of Abellira’s plight and hoping he would pull through and recover completely.