Firefighters rescue fishermen who fell 30 feet when cliff collapsed in Hawaiian Paradise Park

A 36-year-old man fishing from the top of a cliff at Hawaiian Paradise Park fell about 30 feet after a portion of the cliff collapsed early today, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Seven units with a dozen firefighters responded to the cliffs at the end of Paradise Drive just after 3 a.m.

Fire rescue crews extricated him from the area, and he was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not released.