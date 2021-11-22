Firefighters rescue fishermen who fell 30 feet when cliff collapsed in Hawaiian Paradise Park

A 36-year-old man fishing from the top of a cliff at Hawaiian Paradise Park fell about 30 feet after a portion of the cliff collapsed early today, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.
Seven units with a dozen firefighters responded to the cliffs at the end of Paradise Drive just after 3 a.m.
Fire rescue crews extricated him from the area, and he was taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not released.
