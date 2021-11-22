Hawaii sees 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 86,939

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 92 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 86,939 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,002.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 747 fatalities on Oahu, 132 on Hawaii island, 98 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai, and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 771,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 47.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 48 new cases on Oahu, 19 on Maui, 13 on Hawaii island, and 12 on Kauai.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,232 on Oahu, 11,609 on Hawaii island, 9,854 on Maui, 2,997 on Kauai, 247 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,885 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,524 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 21.

By island, Oahu has 803 active cases, the Big Island has 295, Maui has 204, Kauai has 219, Molokai has two, and Lanai has one.

Health officials counted 4,556 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 2% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5% and the seven-day average case count is 113, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 65 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,320,572 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 9,564 from Friday. Health officials say that 72.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 85% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,982 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today.

Twenty-nine hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,953 hospitalizations within the state, 3,838 have been on Oahu, 597 on Maui, 420 on the Big Island, 85 on Kauai, eight on Molokai, and one on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 53 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with nine in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.