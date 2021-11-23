Man, 34, charged in connection with Keeaumoku shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man in connection with a Nov. 7 shooting at a parking lot near Keeaumoku.

Kashif R. Kirkland made his initial appearance before Judge William Domingo at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock Monday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and three firearm offenses.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an illegal bar in the area of 1350 South King St. on the morning of Nov. 7.

Police said an argument broke out between two groups of individuals at about 6 a.m. and escalated into a physical altercation. One of the males then pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, hitting two men ages 39 and 41.

Court documents said one man was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the right leg. Both victims were taken to Queen’s Medical Center in a private vehicle.

A security guard who works at the bar disarmed the alleged gunman before the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

When police arrived, they observed 9mm shell casings and a bullet fragment in the parking lot. Officers recovered the gun.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Kirkland as the shooting suspect. Police located him in Pearl City Thursday and arrested him.

Kirkland has a criminal record of a petty misdemeanor assault conviction and a disorderly conduct violation.