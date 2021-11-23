VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announces lifting capacity requirements for all large events

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back at 11 a.m. to watch the livestream.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference to discuss updates to the Safe Oahu Response plan, allowing more flexible operations for businesses, expanding the Safe Access Oahu program and eliminating certain restrictions.

Among the changes he announced:

>> Lifting capacity requirements for all large events;

>> Expanding the attendance to large events to include vaccine and testing;

>> Dropping requirements for contract tracing;

>> Keeping Safe Access for indoor gyms operating at full capacity but require mask wearing.

“We know that Safe Access Oahu works,” Blangiardi said.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.