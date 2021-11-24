Signatures under review in recall effort targeting Maui Mayor Mike Victorino

WAILUKU >> Officials are reviewing signatures from people seeking to recall Maui’s mayor over COVID-19 mandates, affordable housing, water rights and other issues.

Lead organizer Sheila Walker declined to divulge to The Maui News the number of signatures her group obtained. They need to have at least 20% of Maui County’s registered voters — or 21,586 signatures — in the last general election.

The county clerk has until Dec. 10 to determine the sufficiency of the documents submitted.

“In the event the initial petition contains insufficient signatures, the recall petition may be supported by supplemental signatures, in the same manner and requirements as the recall petition,” County Clerk Kathy Kaohu told the newspaper in an email. “The supplemental petition time-frame allows for 20 days to gather supplement signatures.”

Mayor Michael Victorino said he recognizes the group’s right to organize a recall effort. He said he continues to serve the county “with my whole heart.”

If all signatures needed are gathered and deemed sufficient, then Victorino has five days to decide whether or not to resign. If he does not resign, then a special recall election may take place where Maui County registered voters can vote on his removal, according to the County Charter.