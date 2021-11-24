TheBus extends Route 8 from Waikiki into Makiki, plus other changes in Ewa, Kaneohe

The city Department of Transportation Services today announced changes to select TheBus routes, including the well-traveled Route 8 that runs between Ala Moana and Waikiki, which is being extended to provide new, convenient service to the densely populated areas and businesses located along and around Piikoi and Pensacola streets in Makiki.

Other changes include the renumbering of several other routes and stops.

And a reminder: Riders and drivers are required to wear a mask while on board TheBus.

These changes will take effect Dec. 5:

>> Route 8. On its westbound route to Makiki from Waikiki and Ala Moana, the Route 8 bus will stay on Kapiolani Boulevard and turn right on Piikoi; Kona Street will no longer be serviced.

From Piikoi Street, the bus will turn left on Wilder Avenue, left on Pensacola Street, and left on Kapiolani, returning to Waikiki via Kapiolani and Kalakaua Avenue.

Route 8 will serve the existing bus stops on Wilder, Pensacola and Kapiolani, with new bus stop locations on Piikoi Street. The new stops will be on the nearside of Makaloa Street, fronting the 615 Piikoi Street Office Building; the far-side of Rycroft Street, fronting Sheridan Park; nearside of King Street, fronting the Texaco service station; nearside of South Beretania Street, fronting the Mattress Firm store; and far-side of Lunalilo Street, fronting the Piikoi Street mini park.

>> Route 102. Route 17 (Makiki-Ala Moana) will be renumbered and restructured as Route 102 (Makiki via Keeamoku).

From Ala Moana from Makiki, the Route 102 bus will service Wilder Avenue eastbound and Keeaumoku Street makai-bound, and will no longer service Pensacola Street and Kapiolani Boulevard, soon to be served by the expanded Route 8 bus.

Route 102 will serve existing bus stops on Wilder and Keeaumoku and a new bus stop on Keeaumoku Street, located on the makai-bound, far-side of Wilder Avenue.

>> Route 123. Route 15 (Makiki-Pacific Heights) will be renumbered to Route 123 (Papakolea-Pacific Heights), with no changes to the current routing or schedule.

>> Route 44. The Old Fort Weaver Road segment serviced by Route 44 (Waipahu-Ewa Beach) is being discontinued because the state Department of Transportation’s Farrington Highway project will prohibit the left turn from the highway to Old Fort Weaver Road.

>> Route 651. The Crown Terrace and Windward Community College segments serviced by the Route 651 bus (Kaneohe Circulator) will be discontinued due to infrequent and very low ridership. There will be no changes to the current schedule frequency on the remaining route.

The Department of Transportation Services says it will continue to evaluate and adjust TheBus routes and schedules to address changes in travel demand and rider needs.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit thebus.org.