Woman faces manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting 2 people with her car in Wahiawa

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter after she allegedly hit two people with her sedan in Wahiawa Friday, killing one of them.

Tina Marie Amado was charged Tuesday and her bail was set at $500,000.

Police said Amado argued with a 58-year-old woman and 44-year-old man just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The argument escalated and Amado allegedly entered her 2011 Toyota Camry, drove into the pair and fled in her vehicle.

The 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man refused treatment, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, officers located Amado in Haleiwa and arrested her.

She has a criminal record of two misdemeanor theft convictions and one petty misdemeanor theft conviction.