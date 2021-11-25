Honolulu police search for suspect after man stabbed in Waikiki

The Honolulu Police Department said a 55-year-old man was apparently stabbed repeatedly with a sharp object in Waikiki around 12:30 a.m. today.
HPD has classified the case as an attempted murder, but was unable to find the male suspect after responding to the scene.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.