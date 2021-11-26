Firecracker permit applications for Oahu available online

The sale of firecrackers on Oahu will start on Dec. 26 as New Year’s Day approaches, and the Honolulu Fire Department today announced that its Firecracker E-Permit application is available online.

Permits are required to buy firecrackers on Oahu. The $25 permits are nonrefundable with a $.59 service fee added to each purchase, and the last day to order online is Dec. 21. They can be picked up at designated Satellite City Hall locations from Dec. 17-31. Permits must be purchased no later than 10 days before they are used.

Firecrackers may be ignited or discharged from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Firecrackers must be purchased from licensed retailers no earlier than five days prior to their use. The sale of firecrackers on Oahu starts on Dec. 26 and end on midnight on Dec. 31.

For retailers, licenses must be prominently displayed in public view and secured at the location for which the license has been issued. Retailers cannot sell more than 5,000 individual firecrackers per permit.

The firecracker application is available at fire.honolulu.gov. To access the application system, click on the “Fire Code” tab on the top of the website followed by the “Firecrackers” tab and the “Purchase a Firecracker Permit” button. At the top of the page will be an “Application” link, which leads to the online application.

Purchases can be made online using a VISA, MasterCard or Discover Card; no debit card payments are accepted.