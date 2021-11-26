Honolulu firefighters battle wildfire near Kalihi Valley Homes

Honolulu firefighters are fighting a wildfire in Kalihi at Kalena Drive and Alu Street, in the area mauka of Kalihi Valley Homes.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around noon today reporting “smoke and flames,” and 12 units, staffed with about 34 personnel, responded.
HFD has not yet reported on the size of the fire or if there are any hazards to nearby residents.
