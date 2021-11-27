GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii leads Wyoming 31-7 at halftime

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

———

HALFTIME SCORE: Hawaii 31, Wyoming 7

LARAMIE, WYO. >> Hawaii’s bowl hopes are up in the thin air — 7,220 feet above sea level — when it plays Wyoming in today’s regular-season finale at War Memorial Stadium.

At 5-7, the Warriors will not meet the bowl-eligible requirement of a .500 record or better regular season. But if there are not enough qualifying teams for the 82 bowl slots, the Warriors could receive an exemption allowing them to play in a postseason bowl. Under those circumstances, a 6-7 UH team earned an invitation to the 2016 Hawaii Bowl.

For the Warriors, their bowl chances depend on upsetting the Cowboys. The Warriors are 1-5 in road games this season.

The Warriors ended an offensive slump with last week’s 50-45 victory over Colorado State. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro appears to be back in form after missing three mid-season starts because of an arm ailment. UH added another offensive weapon with the emergence of receiver Zion Bowens, who caught six passes for 172 yards against CSU. Cordeiro and Bowens collaborated on a 93-yard touchdown, the second-longest play in UH football history.

The Warriors have practiced with a restructured offensive line this week. Because of injuries, second-year freshman Maurice Ta‘ala might start at center today.

The Cowboys are a run-based offense. Xazavian Valladay has gained 942 yards and lost one fumble in 177 carries. Titus Swen averages 6.3 yards per carry. And Levi Williams, who seized the starting quarterback’s job from Sean Chambers, averages 6.9 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. Isaiah Neyor is a treat as a receiver (19.8 yards per catch) and runner on jet sweeps.

The Cowboys (6-5) have clinched bowl eligibility.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

--

For more Hawaii football, visit the Warrior Beat blog.