Navy investigating possible fuel, chemical contamination of water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

The Navy is investigating reports of a “chemical smell” in drinking water at several homes at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. Residents of military housing reported the smell on Sunday evening, according to a Navy press release.

The Navy said Sunday night that there was no “immediate indication” that the water is not safe and it is currently testing the water.

“Navy engineers visited several homes of families who reported the smell and also immediately went to Navy’s drinking water wells to investigate,” according to the press release. “There was no smell or sign of fuel or chemicals in the water at the Navy’s water wells and water tanks. Specialists took samples of water at several locations for testing.”

The Navy said that it is working with the Hawaii Department of Health on testing the water samples and will update residents.