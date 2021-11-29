Traffic Alert: Main stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard to be closed nightly for resurfacing

Nightly closures along sections of Ala Moana Boulevard for resurfacing work are expected to begin at 7 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closures are expected to take place nightly over a 5-week period between Kamakee and Queen streets, and will include one direction at a time. State officials said a contraflow will allow traffic on Ala Moana to be maintained in both directions.

Closure details are as follows:

>> 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, today through Monday: Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Queen Street and Kamakee Street.

>> 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Sunday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 17: Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue.

>> 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, from Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 14: Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

Electronic message boards will notify motorists of the closures and detours, while special duty police officers on-site will assist with safety and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure and will not be allowed through.

All roadwork is weather permitting.