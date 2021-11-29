Weather officials warn of high winds for all isles, summits, through this evening

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the summits of Hawaii island, while a wind advisory for the leeward and mountain sections of all isles remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.

The high wind warning includes Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 8,000 feet due to north winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve.

All isles — from Kauai to Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui and Hawaii island — are also under a wind advisory due to northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts around 55 mph. The wind advisory covers numerous parts of the isles, particularly leeward and mauka areas, Waimea Canyon State Park, Na Pali State Park, and Haleakala summit.

Officials said winds this strong can blow away unsecured objects and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.

The public should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, secure tents and awnings or take them down, and be prepared for power outages.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said road closures may occur without notice, and advised residents to secure canopies, trash cans and chairs. The public should also stay clear of downed utility poles and lines, and report them to authorities.

Forecasters said an upper level low just east of the islands will move into Hawaii island and Maui this morning, bringing wet weather across the state. Highest rainfall amounts are expected over windward and mauka parts of Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

A mix of snow and ice is possible over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through Wednesday due to cold air aloft.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for windward waters of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.