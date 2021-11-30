Flood advisory issued for Oahu

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. today.
Radar and automated rain gages indicated that heavy rain was occurring over the slopes of the Koolau Range this afternoon. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
The National Weather Service said the rainfall will affect driving conditions along the H-3, Likelike Highway and Pali Highway. Streams along the slopes of the Koolaus will also have elevated levels.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Punaluu, Moanalua, Salt Lake, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula and Kaneohe Marine Base.
