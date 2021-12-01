Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 108 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 108 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,026 fatalities and 87,772 cases.

Four of the latest deaths were on Oahu, three were on Maui and one was on the Big Island. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 761 fatalities on Oahu, 139 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 778,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 51 new cases on Oahu, three on Hawaii island, 25 on Maui, nine on Kauai and 20 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,621 on Oahu, 11,708 on Hawaii island, 10,006 on Maui, 3,122 on Kauai, 246 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,924 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,337 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 59.

By island, Oahu has 695 active cases, the Big Island has 202, Kauai has 202, Maui has 236 and Molokai has two.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 41 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,335,356 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 5,965 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.4% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.2% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,040 have required hospitalizations, with 11 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,010 hospitalizations within the state, 3,872 have been on Oahu, 606 on Maui, 428 on the Big Island, 91 on Kauai, eight on Molokai and five on Lanai.

