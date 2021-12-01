Man, 72, lying on road dies after he is struck by car in Chinatown

A 72-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Chinatown Monday night.

Police said a BMW station wagon driven by a 36-year-old man was traveling westbound on Nimitz Highway when it struck the pedestrian east of the Kekaulike Street intersection at about 7:30 p.m.

At the time, the pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was lying on the roadway in a marked crosswalk when the BMW hit him. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors on the part of the motorist.

This is the 40th traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year compared to 48 at the same time last year.