University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro enters transfer portal

University of Hawaii starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro today announced he is entering the transfer portal.

In a tweet addressed to “UH Football Fans and Supporters,” Cordeiro wrote: “It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent the University of Hawaii and the Rainbow Warrior football program for the past four years. The fan support from across the State and beyond has been truly amazing, gratifying, and much appreciated.

“To the UH Athletic Department, coaches, support staff, and especially my UH brothers, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity to represent and play for my home state, and to create lifelong memories and friendships with my brothers on the playing field.

“After much thought, deliberation, and prayer with my family and friends, I’ve decided to seek an opportunity to continue my football and academic career elsewhere. It was an extremely difficult decision, but one that will ultimately be in the best interest of everyone involved.”

It was a stunning announcement from Cordeiro, who on Monday was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week for leading UH to a 38-14 upset of Wyoming in the regular-season finale. It was the Warriors’ first victory in Laramie since 1991, a span of six losses.

“We’re very appreciative of the hard work and dedication that Chevan put in here,” UH head coach Todd Graham told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser this morning. “Great young man. Nothing but great things to say about him. I wish nothing but the very best.”

Graham said he spoke with Cordeiro the past couple of days, and that Cordeiro then met with his parents on Tuesday night. “He felt it was in his best interest,” Graham said.

Cordeiro, a graduate of Saint Louis School, was an island favorite since making an oral commitment to UH ahead of his senior season. Cordeiro was the successor to Tua Tagovailoa at Saint Louis, and pledged to UH before he became the Crusaders’ starter.

In his first UH season in 2018, Cordeiro was limited to four games to maintain his redshirt status. But he led the Warriors to comeback victories over Wyoming and UNLV. He made three starts in 2019, splitting reps with Cole McDonald, then became the full-time starter in 2020. Cordeiro was named a co-captain the past two years.

Cordeiro, who missed three mid-season starts because of a shoulder injury, made the adjustment from the run-and-shoot offense he ran since he was a Saint Louis freshman to the run-and-gun offense the Warriors used the past two seasons under Todd Graham. Graham was hired as UH head coach in January 2020.

There appeared to be loud debates between Cordeiro and offensive coordinator Bo Graham midway through the season. But Cordeiro spoke highly of Bo Graham’s play-calling in recent weeks.

--

For more Hawaii football, visit the Warrior Beat blog.