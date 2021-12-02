Hawaii football team to be invited to play in the Hawaii Bowl

In a surprising development, the University of Hawaii football team today was invited to play in a bowl game, most likely the nationally televised Hawaii Bowl, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

The 6-7 Rainbow Warriors are expected to face Memphis of the American Athletic Conference on Christmas Eve at the Ching Complex.

The Warriors did not meet the bowl-eligible requirement of a .500 or better regular season. There were 83 qualifying teams for 82 bowl slots. But the NCAA will add a 42nd bowl, which opened the way for UH to receive an exempted invitation.

The Warriors have called a team meeting for this afternoon.

The Warriors will be without quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and running back Dae Dae Hunter, both of whom entered the transfer portal.

This will be the Warriors’ fourth consecutive bowl appearance, a program record.