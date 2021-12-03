comscore Man in his 60s dies in pedestrian accident on Farrington Highway in West Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in his 60s dies in pedestrian accident on Farrington Highway in West Oahu

  • Today

A pedestrian was killed after a vehicle hit him in West Oahu early today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of Farrington Highway and Old Weaver Road just before 5:20 a.m.

The pedestrian described to be in his early 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have shut down lanes in both directions on Farrington Highway between Kualakai Parkway and Old Weaver Road to investigate.

