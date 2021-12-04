Blizzard warning for Big Isle summits as high surf, flood watch continues for all Hawaiian Islands

The National Weather Service has issued high-wind and blizzard warnings for the summits of Hawaii island along with a flurry of other weather advisories for the state.

As a result of the warnings, forecasters said summit roads are closed to the public and have requested that drivers postpone travel to the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea until the conditions improve.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” forecasters said.

Total snow accumulations are expected of up to 12 inches or more on the Big Isle summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea with winds gusting up to 100 mph. Both high-wind and blizzard warnings are expected to continue through 6 a.m. Sunday.

In addition, a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands continues through Tuesday afternoon. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening.

The potential threat of heavy rainfall will remain over the eastern end of the state today through Tuesday as low pressure forms on the western side of the state.

“Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainage’s. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain,” forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a high-surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Niihau, while a high-surf advisory is in effect for the west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau as well as the north-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Forecasters said high surf will build between 25 and 35 feet today with ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches.

A large north-northwest swell will quickly increase today then transition out of the north. As the swell becomes more northerly tonight and Sunday, forecasters said the high surf will also impact north-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Forecaster said conditions are favorable for flash flooding and warns all residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert and prepare for possible flooding, and stay indoors if lightning strikes.