Man, 25, injured on Aihualama Trail in Manoa, is airlifted

A 25-year-old male visitor was airlifted this afternoon from a Manoa trail after he was injured while hiking.
The Honolulu Fire Department got a 911 call at 12:20 p.m. about an injured hiker on the Aihualama Trail.
According to the state’s Division of Forestry & Wildlife’s website, the short trail, which skirts the upper west side of Manoa Valley, is closed.
Five units with 15 personnel were dispatched, and secured a landing zone at Manoa District Park.
HFD rescue personnel contacted the man, who had been hiking and injured his knee.
Air 2 was used to airlift him to the landing zone and he was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 12:55 p.m.
HFD offers these hiking safety tips:
>> Bring a cellphone with a full battery and pack an external backup battery.
>> Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
>> Know your physical abilities and limitations; choose trails that can be safely enjoyed.
>> Stay on the trail since most accidents happen when hikers go off the established trail and disregard warning signs. It also reduces a hiker’s chances of getting lost or injured.
