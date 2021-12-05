Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 148 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 148 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,033 fatalities and 88,295 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 767 fatalities on Oahu, 140 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 788,300 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 80 new cases on Oahu, 18 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, 11 on Kauai and 21 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Friday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,882 on Oahu, 11,783 on Hawaii island, 10,079 on Maui, 3,197 on Kauai, 244 on Molokai and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,965 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,242 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased by 27 today.

By island, Oahu has 650 active cases, the Big Island has 165, Kauai has 199 and Maui has 228.

Health officials counted 148 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 80 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.2%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,352,493 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 8,547 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,076 have required hospitalizations, with 13 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,046 hospitalizations within the state, 3,891 have been on Oahu, 611 on Maui, 435 on the Big Island, 94 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 37 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.