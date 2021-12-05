Honolulu Ocean Safety makes 70 rescues on Oahu amid high surf

City and County of Honolulu lifeguards made 70 rescues and initiated more than 3,500 preventative actions today along the coastline on Oahu’s North Shore as well as in Windward Oahu and the Leeward Coast, officials said.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Division’s Ocean Safety Department said surf lineups at Waimea, Makaha and on the Waimanalo side of Makapuu were crowded most of the day, with hundreds of surfers in the water near Makapuu as a rare surf break near Manana Island saw plenty of waves.

“It started to clean up a little last night and this morning we had cleaner waves at about 15 feet,” Ocean Safety Lt. Jesse King said in a press release. “Waimea was really the best place to be so we had our tower personnel there come in early, and we had support from our Training Unit throughout the day in case we needed it. We’re glad to be here for the community.”

Ocean Safety kept lifeguards on extended hours today along the Windward Oahu coast, in town and at Waimea Bay and Makaha. The division also took advantage of the stormy weather to conduct practical training with members of a rescue ski operator class, adding another six rescue ski teams to the North Shore.