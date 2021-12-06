Honolulu firefighters rescue 5 boys from rushing waters of Palolo Stream

Honolulu firefighters rescued five boys who had been swept into rushing waters of Palolo Stream where they went to play after school today.

The Honolulu Fire Department was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a young boy was clinging to tree a branch in Palolo Stream behind 1976 9th Ave., according to an HFD news release.

Six HFD units, and two dozen firefighters went to the stream to help the boy and his friends who tried to save him.

The first HFD unit arrived at the stream at 2:27 p.m., after the 911 caller reported a total of five boys may be struggling in the fast-moving stream.

Rescuers setup a staging area in the stream behind Jarrett Middle School and rescued the first boy, who let go of the branch that he was clinging as HFD personnel pulled him out of the water.

A second boy was rescued down stream and removed with a ladder by firefighters from Engine 33, according to HFD.

Personnel from Engine 5 found the other three boys in the water, jumped in, and pulled each one out of the rushing water.

All five boys, ages 9 to 10, were taken to HFD’s Palolo Station for evaluation by Emergency Medical Services personnel. The boys were not injured and their parents took them home.