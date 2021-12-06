WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige issues order for Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill and ‘de-fuel’ storage tanks

Gov. David Ige will be joined by state Dept. of Health director Dr. Libby Char and DOH deputy director for Environmental Health Kathy Ho at 5:30 p.m. for a news conference regarding the Red Hill drinking water crisis and the overall Navy water system on Oahu.
Watch via the video above, or visit Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.
