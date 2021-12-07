Honolulu firefighters respond to basement fire at Longs Ala Moana

Honolulu firefighters this morning responded to a two-alarm fire at the basement of Longs Drugs at Ala Moana Center.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 8:10 a.m. reporting a fire in the storage room belonging to CVS, which operates Longs, at 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard. Twelve units with about 45 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene four minutes later.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the storage room directly below the store, where an electrical panel had apparently shorted, HFD said, and sparked a fire to nearby combustibles.

The room’s sprinkler system had activated, and confined flames to a 20-by-20-foot area, but did not extinguish the fire. Honolulu fire crews then maneuvered through debris and merchandise, despite poor visibility and ventilation, to ensure nothing was smoldering.

The fire was under control by 8:40 a.m. HFD said, and extinguished at 9:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported. An investigator was called to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.