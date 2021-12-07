Multiple wastewater discharges around Oahu due to heavy rains; all four major isles under brown water advisories

The state Health Department advises the public to remain out of waters at multiple locations around Oahu due to wastewater discharge from heavy rains, including Aina Haina, Manoa and Kapalama.

Areas where the public should stay out of waters include:

>> Manoa Stream near 2702 Lowrey Avenue, where some 8,500 gallons of wastewater discharge has gone due to heavy rains, and is still ongoing.

>> Kapalama Canal waters near 1015 N. School St., where an estimated 8,520 gallons of wastewater discharge has flowed, and is still ongoing. Additionally, health officials report another wastewater discharge of more than 1,000 gallons at 1402 N. School Street which is still ongoing.

>> Waters of Wailupe Stream and Maunalua Bay in Aina Haina at 5311 Kalanianaole Highway. The volume of wastewater discharge is unknown but estimated to be more than 1,000 gallons and is still ongoing.

Signs will be posted in affected areas, and the public is advised to remain out of these areas until further notice.

The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services said it responded Monday night to the wastewater discharges in Aina Haina at 1402 N. School St. City officials said heavy rains caused untreated wastewater mixed with stormwater to discharge from manholes at both locations.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has signed an emergency proclamation for the City and County of Honolulu, according to a news release after 10 p.m. Monday night, after heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding from a “Kona low” impacted people and properties across Oahu.

The onslaught of rains brought by the “Kona low” also wreaked havoc statewide, knocking out power and causing flooding and property damage in multiple isles, prompting an emergency declaration by Gov. David Ige Monday.

The emergency proclamation gives the mayor the authority to suspend county ordinances to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents in Honolulu.

This morning, both Oahu and Kauai counties remain under a flood watch as the Kona low lingers, and is expected to continue to bring the threat of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds to those areas today and potentially tonight.

Forecasters say the low is expected to drift away from the area on Wednesday.

Brown water advisories are also in effect islandwide for the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” officials said.

If the water is brown, the public should stay out, officials said.