Shark warning signs posted at Kahe Point Beach Park

Shark warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park in West Oahu after lifeguards saw a 6-foot shark about 100 yards offshore, according to an alert sent out shortly after 11 a.m. today.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said the shark was exhibiting non-aggressive behavior at the park, also known popularly as “Electric Beach.”

Signs have been posted, and lifeguards are patrolling the area to warn the public of the shark.

The situation will be monitored and reassessed again in two hours.