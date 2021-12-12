Firefighters airlift hiker, 60, off Kolekole Trail near Wahiawa

A 60-year-old man was airlifted off the Kolekole Trail near Wahiawa today after injuring himself while hiking.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 1:02 p.m. today for an injured hiker, with five HFD units staffed with 13 personnel responding to assist primary rescue efforts by Federal Fire Department Hawaii.

HFD firefighters were escorted onto Schofield Barracks to establish and secure a loading zone for the department’s Air 1 helicopter, and after determining an artillery practice range was not active, proceeded to conduct an aerial search for the man, who was hiking with three others.

At 1:50 p.m., HFD made visual contact with the group and Air 1 inserted rescue specialists into the area to make physical contact with the injured hiker. Once an initial assessment was made, the injured man was airlifted and transported to a temporary landing zone, where he was transferred into the helicopter before continuing on.

HFD’s Air 1 arrived at the landing zone at 2:17 p.m. and transferred care of the injured hiker to an awaiting FFD ambulance.

None of the other hikers in the man’s party reported any injuries.