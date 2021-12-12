Las Vegas Advisor: Some Las Vegas shows taking a break for the holidays

During December, many Las Vegas shows go “dark” to allow cast members to take holiday vacations. Last year they were all dark, but this year the shows are back.

If you’re visiting between now and New Year’s and have your heart set on seeing one show in particular, make sure to check that there will be performances during your dates.

The dark days for the major productions are listed below; most are dark on New Year’s Eve.

>> Bally’s: “Extravaganza,” Dec. 20

>> Excalibur: “Mac King Comedy Magic,” Dec. 25; “Thunder from Down Under,” Dec. 25

>> Harrah’s: “An Evening with Whitney,” Dec. 24-25; “Tape Face,” Dec. 15-19

>> Luxor: Carrot Top, Dec. 19, 24-26

>> MGM Grand: “KA,” Dec. 27

>> New York New York: Terry Fator, Dec. 13-14, 25, 29

>> Planet Hollywood: “Criss Angel MINDFREAK Live,” Dec. 13-17

>> Rio: Penn & Teller, Dec. 13-22; “WOW,” Dec. 17, 21-22

>> Tropicana: “Legends in Concert,” Dec. 25; Rich Little, Dec. 24-25

>> Virgin: “27—A Musical Adventure,” Dec. 15, 17, 19, 24-26

>> Westgate: The Bronx Wanderers, Dec. 17, 24-25; “The Magic of Jen Kramer,” Dec. 24-25; “Soul of Motown,” Dec. 24-25

Adele: Rumor no longer, it’s been announced that Adele will join the roster of superstars playing the Strip. The “Weekends with Adele” residency will begin Jan. 21 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele will play two shows each weekend through April 15.

Holiday nog: For the 18th straight year, Ellis Island is serving its homemade eggnog (contains alcohol). Get it at the bar for $7 per glass and $35 per bottle.

Question: Is it still possible to get rooms for New Year’s Eve?

Answer: Yes. In a check of 97 hotel-casinos late last month, 69 had rooms available. The lowest-priced room for New Year’s Eve was at the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas for $150. Others at the lower end in price were OYO for $300, Silver Sevens and South Point for $319 each, and two-night packages at Westgate for $478 and the Plaza for $554. The most expensive was a two-night package at Nobu for $2,685.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.