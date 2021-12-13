Hawaii records 5 new coronavirus-related deaths, 215 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials Sunday reported five new corona­virus-related deaths and 215 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,058 fatalities and 89,229 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 787 fatalities on Oahu, 145 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll Sunday was over 797,000 and the nationwide infection tally was more than 49.8 million.

Sunday’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 165 new cases on Oahu, 16 on Hawaii island, 14 on Maui, 11 on Kauai, three on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in the total case count. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Sunday’s count is of cases tallied by the department on Friday.

Health officials counted 2,843,736 new COVID-19 test results in Sunday’s tally. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 87 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,405,120 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday, up 9,014 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 72% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, with 78% having received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,120 have required hospitalization, with eight new hospitalizations reported Sunday.