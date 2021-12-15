Kalani Hao selected as new Honolulu Fire Department chief

Sheldon “Kalani” Hao, the Honolulu Fire Department’s acting deputy fire chief, has been selected to become the department’s new fire chief.

In a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, the seven-member Honolulu Fire Commission voted in Hao, commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nekota confirmed. Commissioner David Matlin, who joined in October, abstained because he was not part of the interview process, but he was supportive of the vote, Nekota said.

Nekota said Hao will begin his role as fire chief on Dec. 31, while Acting Fire Chief Lionel Camara Jr. will retire. Camara and Hao were the finalists of a monthslong selection process for fire chief.

“Chief Camara picked Chief Hao to be his deputy, and they’ve worked very well together,” Nekota said. “He’s been a very good mentor for him.”

Former Fire Chief Manuel Neves retired from HFD in February, initiating the selection process for a new chief.