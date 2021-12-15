WATCH LIVE: Honolulu City Council discusses 2 measures addressing Red Hill water crisis

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

In response to the Red Hill water crisis, the Honolulu City Council is holding a special meeting this morning to discuss two measures addressing concerns arising from contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system.

Council members are considering Bill 48, which would not allow anyone to operate an underground storage tank that holds more than 100,000 gallons without approval from the city through a permit. The permit would only be granted if the operator could demonstrate that the tank would not leak during its operating life.

The second proposal is Resolution 21-276, which calls for the immediate removal of the Navy’s massive underground fuel storage tanks, which can hold up to a total of 250 million gallons of fuel.

