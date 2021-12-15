comscore WATCH LIVE: Honolulu City Council discusses 2 measures addressing Red Hill water crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Honolulu City Council discusses 2 measures addressing Red Hill water crisis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 am

  • Video by Olelo Hawaii

  • COURTESY OLELO

    COURTESY OLELO

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

In response to the Red Hill water crisis, the Honolulu City Council is holding a special meeting this morning to discuss two measures addressing concerns arising from contamination of the Navy’s drinking water system.

Council members are considering Bill 48, which would not allow anyone to operate an underground storage tank that holds more than 100,000 gallons without approval from the city through a permit. The permit would only be granted if the operator could demonstrate that the tank would not leak during its operating life.

The second proposal is Resolution 21-276, which calls for the immediate removal of the Navy’s massive underground fuel storage tanks, which can hold up to a total of 250 million gallons of fuel.

You can also watch the livestream video at this link.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Josh Green joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’
Next Story
Visitor, 53, dies of possible drowning at beach in Kaanapali

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up