Honolulu firefighters rescue injured hiker from Koko Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a visitor from Canada who injured his leg while hiking up Koko Crater Trail this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:41 p.m. about an injured hiker on the trail in Hawaii Kai. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving at the scene 13 minutes later.
HFD said a 50-year-old man visiting from Canada was hiking with his wife and daughter when he injured his right leg, then became pale and began breathing rapidly. A family member called 911 because he was unable to get down the trail on his own.
Four firefighters climbed up the trail by foot, and found the injured hiker at 1:10 p.m. After a medical assessment, HFD decided to airlift him via the Air 3 helicopter to a landing zone established at Koko Head District Park.
HFD transferred care of the man to Emergency Medical Services at 1:26 p.m., but he declined transport to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
