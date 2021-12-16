comscore Man, 53, in serious condition after car rolls over in Kailua collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 53, in serious condition after car rolls over in Kailua collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 pm

A 53-year-old man is in serious condition after a collision between two vehicles this morning resulted in a rollover on Kalanianaole Highway in Kailua.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 10:19 a.m. on the stretch of highway between Castle Junction (at the top of Pali and Kamehameha highways) and Kapaa Quarry Road.

EMS said the man was driving a sedan that rolled over and came to a rest upside down on its rooftop, after striking a van. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A second man, 70, who was a passenger in the van struck by the sedan, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

