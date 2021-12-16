K-pop band BTS pop-up shop to open at Ala Moana Center

Fans of BTS can show their love for the South Korean boy band at a pop-up store will open Friday at Ala Moana Center.

Clothing, accessories and other tchotchkes related to the group will be on sale until March 26 at the second-floor, mauka-wing shop near Target. The store will be selling about 250 authentic, BTS-branded pieces of merchandise, many of them relating to the group’s latest album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”

There will be figures of the band members so people can pose for pictures with them, a spokeswoman for the shop said, but band members themselves are not expected to make any live appearances. Two members of the band, V and J-Hope, posted messages on social media showing them vacationing in Hawaii last week.

BTS become a sensation in recent years with their slick dance moves and catchy, hip-hop-inflected coming-of-age songs. They became the first Korean group to win widespread international acclaim, singing in Japanese and English as well as Korean, performing to sold-out crowds and appearing on late-night talk shows.

Their songs “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” “Life Goes On,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” all topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and they’ve won nine Billboard Music Awards and earned two Grammy nominations. They’ve also been recognized for their efforts to promote social justice and nonviolence.