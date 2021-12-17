Lahainaluna forces 10 turnovers to defeat Konawaena and advance to the state championship game in Division I

Four-time defending Division II state champion Lahainaluna forced a state-record 10 turnovers with seven interceptions on defense to defeat Konawaena 30-7 tonight in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships in Division I at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Blare Sylva-Viela rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and Kuola Watson turned a bobbled field-goal hold into a 20-yard touchdown to help the Lunas (7-0) win their first state-tournament game in Division I since 2004.

Lahainaluna will play the winner of tonight’s game between ‘Iolani and Aiea for the state championship on Thursday at Farrington.

Lahainaluna went 2-3 in the state tournament in Division I before dropping down to Division II.

Konawaena (6-1), which lost in seven overtimes to the Lunas in the 2017 Division II final, made one appearance in Division I previously playing in the inaugural state tournament in 1999.

Ian Cababilla had two of the Lunas’ seven picks and Sylva-Viela also led the defense with eight tackles and had another one of the interceptions.

Konawaena’s Kawelu Kaiawe answered the Lunas’ first score on Watson’s run with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a drive highlighted by a 40-yard pass from quarterback Keoki Alani to to Isaac Clement.

Lahainaluna scored 23 unanswered points with Antonio Flores making field goals of 19 and 30 yards (twice).

Cabanilla put the game away with 1:49 remaining on a 9-yard TD run.

Lahainaluna, which rushed for 279 total yards, has won 10 straight in the state tournament since it was shut out by Kapaa in the 2015 Division II final.

Kaiawe finished with 78 yards on 19 carries to lead the Wildcats.