Man in 30s found dead at Waianae boat harbor with multiple gunshot wounds

A man in his 30s found with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead early today in Waianae.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel reported responding to a call at the northern end of the boat harbor at about 1:15 a.m., when they found the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
