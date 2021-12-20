WATCH LIVE: Red Hill emergency order evidentiary hearing

The evidentiary hearing concerning the Hawaii Department of Health Order on Red Hill Operations is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. today.

The hearing will continue daily until completed.

The contested case hearing pertains to docket number 21-UST-EA-02, the emergency order issued by DOH on Dec. 6 to suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, take measures to treat contaminated drinking water at the Red Hill shaft and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks at Red Hill. The Navy informed DOH on Dec. 7 that it would contest the order.