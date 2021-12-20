comscore WATCH LIVE: Red Hill emergency order evidentiary hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Red Hill emergency order evidentiary hearing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:07 am

  • Video by Hawaii Department of Health

  • U.S. NAVY A tunnel inside of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility was seen in January 2018.

    U.S. NAVY

    A tunnel inside of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility was seen in January 2018.

The evidentiary hearing concerning the Hawaii Department of Health Order on Red Hill Operations is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. today.

The hearing will continue daily until completed.

The contested case hearing pertains to docket number 21-UST-EA-02, the emergency order issued by DOH on Dec. 6 to suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, take measures to treat contaminated drinking water at the Red Hill shaft and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks at Red Hill. The Navy informed DOH on Dec. 7 that it would contest the order.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up