Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 961 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 961 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,074 fatalities and 95,254 cases.

One of the latest deaths was on the Big Island and one was on Maui. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 796 fatalities on Oahu, 148 on Hawaii island, 104 on Maui, 14 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 805,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 51.1 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 866 new cases on Oahu, 21 on Hawaii island, 58 on Maui, seven on Kauai, one on Molokai, two on Lanai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 65,803 on Oahu, 12,088 on Hawaii island, 10,461 on Maui, 3,393 on Kauai, 261 on Molokai and 151 on Lanai. There are also 3,097 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 6,485 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 851.

By island, Oahu has 5,724 active cases, the Big Island has 251, Kauai has 158, Maui has 329, Molokai has 17, and Lanai has six.

Health officials counted 13,306 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 7.22% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 7.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 661 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.6%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,488,817 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 8,521 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 73.7% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 79.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,184 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,154 hospitalizations within the state, 3,956 have been on Oahu, 621 on Maui, 455 on the Big Island, 106 on Kauai, five on Molokai and 11 on Lanai.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.