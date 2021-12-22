Kaiser Moanalua back to one-visitor policy amid omicron surge

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii said effective today, it is shifting back to a one-visitor policy to keep patients and staff safe during the omicron surge.

Only one fully vaccinated visitor at a time will be allowed per inpatient, with the exception of the pediatrics, NICU and Labor & Delivery departments, which will still accommodate two visitors. Anyone under the age of 14 who is not a patient will not be allowed at inpatient units.

“As you are aware, we are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Hawaii,” said Kaiser in a news release. “This surge and the new omicron variant, which appears to be more contagious than previous variants, require additional precautions to keep patients and staff safe. To prevent further spread of COVID-19 we are enacting new visitor guidelines at Moanalua Medical Center.”

All visitors will be asked to show proof of vaccination, whether it be with a COVID-19 vaccination record card, a photo of the card, or digital record with a QR code. Documentation of a negative test, PCR or antigen, taken within 72 hours of the visit, will also be accepted.

Kaiser said visitors with symptoms of active infectious illness, or in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19, will not be allowed to visit. Also, visitors must wear a well-fitting mask while at the medical center.

In response to the surge, Kaiser Permanente is also expanding access to testing by increasing operations at the Ahua Street drive-thru testing site in Mapunapuna to seven days per week. Testing is available for Kaiser Permanente members only.

The testing sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.