19-year-old charged with murder in connection with Waianae shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at the Waianae Boat Harbor.

Zaysten Vincent is charged with murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a man in his 30s who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the Vincent the 700 block of North Nimitz Highway Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.