Man, 19, arrested in fatal shooting at Waianae Boat Harbor

Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting at the Waianae Boat Harbor.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a man in his 30s who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police arrested the suspect in the 700 block of North Nimitz Highway Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Charges are pending.